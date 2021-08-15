About this product
"Emerald Fire OG by South Slope Farms is a cross between Fire OG and Emerald Diesel. This Indica-leaning strain has a floral, melon-like flavor that’s complemented by its citrusy aroma, making every inhale a tasty one. And with a relaxing high that provides a sense of calm, the effects are pretty delicious too. Grab a pack of prerolls and treat yo’self."
About this strain
Emerald Fire OG
Emerald Fire OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Emerald Fire OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Emerald Fire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
About this brand
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.
A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP
