Mango Sherbert by Sticky | Gold (7g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
"Mango Sherbet, grown sustainably under the sun by Sticky in Mendocino, is a Hybrid cross that provides comfort and relaxation. Crossed with Mango Trees X Mango Kush X Sherbet, Mango Sherbet has a fruity, earthy aroma that transports you to a sweet, tropical paradise.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Mango Sherbert effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
