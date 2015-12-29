ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana. 

758 people reported 5671 effects
Happy 63%
Relaxed 50%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 41%
Giggly 34%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 22%
Pain 20%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 24%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 4%

Reviews

1,126

Lineage

First strain parent
Mango
parent
Second strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Strain
Mango Kush
First strain child
Bango
child
Second strain child
Tango Kush
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for growing Mango Kush cannabis
Tips for growing Mango Kush cannabis
7 giggly cannabis strains for inducing laughing fits
7 giggly cannabis strains for inducing laughing fits
Craving the Tropics? Try a Strain That Tastes Like Mango
Craving the Tropics? Try a Strain That Tastes Like Mango
End summer on a high note with these beachy strains &amp; products
End summer on a high note with these beachy strains &amp; products

