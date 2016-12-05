Loading…
Flow Kana

Valley Girl by SEED707 | Gold (3.5g)

HybridTHC 22%CBD

"Valley Girl from SEED707 is like, totally, perfect for the weekend. This Indica-dominant cultivar offers an energetic but super chill experience. With dominant terps caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene, Valley Girl is woody and sweet with a spicy kush overtone.

Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."

Valley Girl effects

28 people told us about effects:
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
21% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
