About this product

"Valley Girl from SEED707 is like, totally, perfect for the weekend. This Indica-dominant cultivar offers an energetic but super chill experience. With dominant terps caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene, Valley Girl is woody and sweet with a spicy kush overtone.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."