Logo for the brand Flower

Flower

Purple Headband

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

Purple Headband effects

Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
40% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
