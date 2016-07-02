Flowerz
Sativa - Uplifting - Happy
595mg delta 8
Hand-trimmed & slow-cured
Heavy floral notes, tropical fruit, skunky
Nationwide shipping
3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance
Hawaiian Haze is a tropical and exotic CBD strain that lives up to its name by providing you with fresh and uplifting sensations. Given its name, it’s easy to believe that this strain originates from the Aloha State of Hawaii. That may, however, not be true. HH is a Sativa dominant cross of Hawaiian and Haze. Hawaiian is Landrace strain and Haze is a potent Sativa phenotype with uplifting qualities.
Hawaiian Haze is quickly becoming one of the most popular CBD flowers on the market. People are increasingly looking for terpene-rich and flavorful hemp flower that allows them to stay sharp and focused throughout the daytime.
Effects
Hawaiian Haze is a potent and sharp Sativa strain with quick-acting effects.
You’ll likely feel the effects going to your head at first, melting away anxiety and blockages. This in turn can make you feel comfortable, confident, and ready for social engagements.
Most people get talkative and energized when smoking Hawaiian Haze which is why it’s not recommended to smoke right before bedtime.
Common use cases for Hawaiian Haze are;
Social anxiety
Self-Consciousness
Pain
Depression
Inflammation
Stress
97 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
