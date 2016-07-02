About this product

Sativa - Uplifting - Happy

595mg delta 8

Hand-trimmed & slow-cured

Heavy floral notes, tropical fruit, skunky

Nationwide shipping

3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance



Hawaiian Haze is a tropical and exotic CBD strain that lives up to its name by providing you with fresh and uplifting sensations. Given its name, it’s easy to believe that this strain originates from the Aloha State of Hawaii. That may, however, not be true. HH is a Sativa dominant cross of Hawaiian and Haze. Hawaiian is Landrace strain and Haze is a potent Sativa phenotype with uplifting qualities.



Hawaiian Haze is quickly becoming one of the most popular CBD flowers on the market. People are increasingly looking for terpene-rich and flavorful hemp flower that allows them to stay sharp and focused throughout the daytime.



Effects



Hawaiian Haze is a potent and sharp Sativa strain with quick-acting effects.



You’ll likely feel the effects going to your head at first, melting away anxiety and blockages. This in turn can make you feel comfortable, confident, and ready for social engagements.



Most people get talkative and energized when smoking Hawaiian Haze which is why it’s not recommended to smoke right before bedtime.



Common use cases for Hawaiian Haze are;



Social anxiety

Self-Consciousness

Pain

Depression

Inflammation

Stress

