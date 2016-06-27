About this product
This Sativa-dominant hybrid with heady, stimulating effects. This strain has a sweet terpene profile mixed with scents of pine and pears. It immediately hits the consumer between the eyes, curbing pain caused by headaches or migraines. Pink Panther’s strong mood elevation also assists with depression, making this strain a natural accompaniment to physical activity and socializing.
Hybrid – Uplifting – Relaxed
14.6% CBD
Hand-trimmed & slow-cured
Notes of pears, spice, coffee, and sweet earthy fragrance
USDA Certified Organic
Nationwide shipping
3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance
About this strain
Pink Panther is a sativa-dominant hybrid with heady, stimulating effects. This strain has a sweet terpene profile mixed with scents of pine and pears. It immediately hits the consumer between the eyes, curbing pain caused by headaches or migraines. Pink Panther's strong mood elevation also assists with depression, making this strain a natural accompaniment to physical activity and socializing.
Pink Panther effects
Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
flowerz
flowerz™ was developed as a way to connect communities to responsibly sourced hemp-derived products so that they can have access to more cost-effective alternative medicines that help promote anxiety relief, pain reduction, sleep, and a healthy lifestyle.
Integrating with local communities to deliver cannabis education and cultivate mental, physical, and emotional wellness for the betterment of humanity.
The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.
