Atlas is a fabulous daytime strain with clear and functional effects that stimulate creativity, sociability, and overall mood. It's very energetic and known as one of the purest-feeling sativa varieties available on the market. Derived from the classic Durban Poison - a landrace sativa variety known for being energetic and cerebral, yet not overwhelming. Many users generally find Atlas beneficial for energy, appetite suppression, migraines, and anti-nausea relief.

Ideal for localized pain, cramps and inflammation with prolonged effects. The absorption rate is very high and like other suppositories, the application puts the medication closer to internal cellular walls so essential cannabinoids enter the bloodstream much more quickly.