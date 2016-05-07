Fogg Flavor Labs, LLC
Captain Fogg's Reserve TERPSauce - Golden Beaver Farm King Cake
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product
Captain Fogg's TERPSauce is a blend of terpenes mixed to the exact proportion found in individual strains.
A blend of pure terpenes, each flavor is based on a terpene ratio of a known strain. TERPSauce is appropriate for mixing with extracts or concentrates, generally with a ratio of 1 drop per gram.
Disco Glitter effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
10% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Insomnia
10% of people say it helps with insomnia
