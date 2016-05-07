About this product

Captain Fogg's TERPSauce is a blend of terpenes mixed to the exact proportion found in individual strains.

No THC, CBD or any other cannabinoid

Pure, Steam Distilled Terpenes

Natural

Organic

GMO-Free

No PG, PEG, or VG

A blend of pure terpenes, each flavor is based on a terpene ratio of a known strain. TERPSauce is appropriate for mixing with extracts or concentrates, generally with a ratio of 1 drop per gram.