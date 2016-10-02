About this product
Pre-Roll of Lodi Dodi from Forbidden Farms
About this strain
Lodi Dodi is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made popular in Washington State. Exclusively bred by The Clone Zone, the genetic heritage of Lodi Dodi is undefined and closely guarded. Lodi Dodi carries a sweet, unique flavor of tropical fruit and fresh wildflowers. The pungent aroma leads the way towards a cerebral buzz, known to spark creativity and a boost of energy that will turn any task into a more enjoyable adventure.
Lodi Dodi effects
Reported by real people like you
101 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
9% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
