Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
42% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
Arthritis
21% of people say it helps with arthritis
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
