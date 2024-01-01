We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Fox Hollow Flora
Fox Hollow Flora; A Premier Cannabis Producer In Eugene, OR.
Flower
Jet Fuel Gelato
by Fox Hollow Flora
THC 21.8%
CBD 0.24%
5.0
(
4
)
Flower
Juice Boxxx
by Fox Hollow Flora
THC 28.82%
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Crumpet
by Fox Hollow Flora
THC 28.47%
CBD 0%
4.7
(
3
)
Flower
Blue Slushee
by Fox Hollow Flora
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Powdered Donuts
by Fox Hollow Flora
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Security Check
by Fox Hollow Flora
THC 28.03%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Grape Fluff
by Fox Hollow Flora
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sour Banana Sherbet
by Fox Hollow Flora
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Forest Park Purple Pre-Roll Joint 0.7g
by Fox Hollow Flora
THC 19.09%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Lemonade Liquid Diamonds Cartridge 0.5g
by Fox Hollow Flora
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Jet Fuel Gelato Liquid Diamonds Cartridge 0.5g
by Fox Hollow Flora
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
MAC Pre-Roll 0.7g
by Fox Hollow Flora
THC 21.77%
CBD 0%
Flower
Wedding Cake
by Fox Hollow Flora
Pre-rolls
Sour Tangie Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Fox Hollow Flora
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Dr. Hoffman
by Fox Hollow Flora
THC 27.19%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Gelateria
by Fox Hollow Flora
Flower
Gumdrop
by Fox Hollow Flora
Flower
Clementine x Purple Punch
by Fox Hollow Flora
THC 23.76%
CBD 0.12%
Flower
Fire OG Chem
by Fox Hollow Flora
THC 25.27%
CBD 0.1%
Cartridges
Sour Banana Sherbert Liquid Diamonds Cartridge 0.5g
by Fox Hollow Flora
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Pineapple Sorbet
by Fox Hollow Flora
THC 24.61%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Watermelon Zkittles Cartridge 0.5g
by Fox Hollow Flora
THC 68.5%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Root Beer Pre-Roll 0.7g
by Fox Hollow Flora
THC 29.32%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Dr. Hoffman Pre-Roll 1g
by Fox Hollow Flora
THC 27.19%
CBD 0%
