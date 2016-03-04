Loading…
Purple Widow

by Fr33dom Farms
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Indica-leaning hybrid. Smokes very smooth.

Purple Widow

Purple Widow from De Sjamaan Seeds crosses White Widow with the renowned Dutch outdoor strain Purple Power, resulting in a large, sturdy plant that produces fat, resin-covered purple flowers. The aroma ranges from incense to fruit with floral overtones, and the taste from light berry to citrusy. Effects are generally described as combining a strong indica body high with a racy, cerebral sativa feel. Originally bred in the Netherlands in 2007, Purple Widow is not recommended for indoor growing and can reach over 10 feet in height outdoors.

Relaxed
96% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
48% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
51% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Fr33dom Farms
At Fr33dom Farms, we are all about the purple. Located in the heart of Hillsboro, Oregon (the 33rd state!), our pristine indoor grow produces high quality cannabis of all different strains. All our flower is hand trimmed, and we’ve spared no expense to control the environment. You won’t find any happier plants, than the ones in our grow rooms.