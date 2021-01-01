Loading…
Logo for the brand Fractal Infused

Fractal Infused

1:1 Mojo Full Spectrum Orange Cream Soda

About this product

Mojo is a hand-made infused soda that is crafted with natural flavors and pure cane sugar. Instead of a distillate, we infuse our beverages with Full Spectrum oil, which includes the full spectrum of cannabinoids including THCa, CBD, CBDa, CBG, and CBN. Alongside THC, these cannabinoids come together to create a better high! Beverage edibles also have a lower onset time with effects in as little as 15 minutes.

Come try the better beverage experience!

• All natural flavors
• Full spectrum oil
• Lab tested, pesticide-free
• 100mg for 10 servings

An instant classic! Vibrant orange flavor is paired with just the right amount of vanilla cream for a delicious taste experience.

Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Cane Sugar, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Yellow 6, Red 40, THC Extractives.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!