30mg Mojo Full Spectrum Cream Soda
About this product
Mojo is a hand-made infused soda that is crafted with natural flavors and pure cane sugar. Instead of a distillate, we infuse our beverages with Full Spectrum oil, which includes the full spectrum of cannabinoids including THCa, CBD, CBDa, CBG, and CBN. Alongside THC, these cannabinoids come together to create a better high! Beverage edibles also have a lower onset time with effects in as little as 15 minutes.
Come try the better beverage experience!
• All natural flavors
• Full spectrum oil
• Lab tested, pesticide-free
• 30mg for 3 servings
Vanilla notes with a hint of caramel make our Cream Soda a delicious treat!
Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Citric Acid, Caramel Color, THC Extractives.
Come try the better beverage experience!
• All natural flavors
• Full spectrum oil
• Lab tested, pesticide-free
• 30mg for 3 servings
Vanilla notes with a hint of caramel make our Cream Soda a delicious treat!
Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Citric Acid, Caramel Color, THC Extractives.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!