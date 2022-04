Growers decided to name this 70% indica variety after the infamous song by AC/DC, Hell’s Bells. This devilish strain arose after a Kuchi male pollinated Strawberry Sour Diesel. Together they produced Hell’s Bells, a variety which allows the consumer to meditate and chill with dark and dank forces. The earthy Kush genetics are inherent in this strain, exuding classic hash-like aromas and flavors.