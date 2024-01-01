We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Freya Farms
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Freya Farms products
9 products
Pre-rolls
Member Berry Pre-Roll 1g
by Freya Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Purple Persuasion Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Freya Farms
THC 17.4%
CBD 0.01%
Flower
Purple Persuasion
by Freya Farms
THC 20%
CBD 0.23%
Pre-rolls
Blunicorn Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Freya Farms
THC 24%
CBD 0%
Flower
Jungle Punch #8
by Freya Farms
THC 23.3%
CBD 0.09%
Pre-rolls
Wedding Cake Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack
by Freya Farms
THC 22.6%
CBD 0.09%
Pre-rolls
Kush Mint Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack
by Freya Farms
THC 26%
CBD 0.09%
Flower
Triangle Jungle
by Freya Farms
THC 21.6%
CBD 0.09%
Pre-rolls
Sour Patch Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Freya Farms
THC 21.7%
CBD 0.01%
