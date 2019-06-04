Member Berry effects
146 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
