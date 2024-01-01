We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
From the Soil (FTS)
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
104 products
Flower
Animal Face
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 21.8%
CBD 0.01%
4.8
(
12
)
Flower
Animism
by From the Soil (FTS)
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Cupcake
by From the Soil (FTS)
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
BTY OG
by From the Soil (FTS)
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Grease Monkey Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by From the Soil (FTS)
Pre-rolls
Pamelina Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 23.4%
CBD 0%
Flower
El Chapo
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 24.6%
CBD 0.1%
Pre-rolls
Chemdog Pre-Rolls 10-pack .5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Pre-rolls
Lemon Amnesia Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by From the Soil (FTS)
Pre-rolls
Tangerine Haze Pre-Rolls 2-pack 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Pre-rolls
Cookies and Cream Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by From the Soil (FTS)
Pre-rolls
Miami Pre-Rolls 1.5g 2-pack
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 24.7%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Moose Tracks Pre-rolls 10-pack 7.5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
White Tahoe Cookies Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
GMO Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by From the Soil (FTS)
Pre-rolls
Alien Dawg Pre-Rolls 4g 8-pack
by From the Soil (FTS)
Flower
Cherry Pie
by From the Soil (FTS)
Pre-rolls
Alien Orange Cookies Pre-roll 2-pack 1.5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Motorbreath Pre-rolls 2-pack 1.5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 24.3%
CBD 0.1%
Pre-rolls
Wedding Cake Pre-rolls 2-pack 1.5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Animal Face Pre-roll 2-pack 1.5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 20.1%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Moose Tracks Pre-roll 2-pack 1.5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Pamelina Pre-roll 2-pack 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Alien Orange Cookies Pre-roll 10-pack 7.5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
4
5
