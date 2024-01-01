Loading...

From the Soil (FTS)

104 products
Product image for Animal Face
Flower
Animal Face
Animal Face
THC 21.8%
CBD 0.01%
Product image for Animism
Flower
Animism
Animism
Product image for Cupcake
Flower
Cupcake
Cupcake
Product image for BTY OG
Flower
BTY OG
BTY OG
Product image for Grease Monkey Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Grease Monkey Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Grease Monkey Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Product image for Pamelina Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Pamelina Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Pamelina Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
THC 23.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for El Chapo
Flower
El Chapo
El Chapo
THC 24.6%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Chemdog Pre-Rolls 10-pack .5g
Pre-rolls
Chemdog Pre-Rolls 10-pack .5g
Chemdog Pre-Rolls 10-pack .5g
Product image for Lemon Amnesia Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Lemon Amnesia Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Lemon Amnesia Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Product image for Tangerine Haze Pre-Rolls 2-pack 1g
Pre-rolls
Tangerine Haze Pre-Rolls 2-pack 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for Cookies and Cream Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Cookies and Cream Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for Miami Pre-Rolls 1.5g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Miami Pre-Rolls 1.5g 2-pack
Miami Pre-Rolls 1.5g 2-pack
THC 24.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Moose Tracks Pre-rolls 10-pack 7.5g
Pre-rolls
Moose Tracks Pre-rolls 10-pack 7.5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Tahoe Cookies Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
White Tahoe Cookies Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for GMO Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
GMO Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
GMO Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Product image for Alien Dawg Pre-Rolls 4g 8-pack
Pre-rolls
Alien Dawg Pre-Rolls 4g 8-pack
Alien Dawg Pre-Rolls 4g 8-pack
Product image for Cherry Pie
Flower
Cherry Pie
Cherry Pie
Product image for Alien Orange Cookies Pre-roll 2-pack 1.5g
Pre-rolls
Alien Orange Cookies Pre-roll 2-pack 1.5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Motorbreath Pre-rolls 2-pack 1.5g
Pre-rolls
Motorbreath Pre-rolls 2-pack 1.5g
Motorbreath Pre-rolls 2-pack 1.5g
THC 24.3%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Wedding Cake Pre-rolls 2-pack 1.5g
Pre-rolls
Wedding Cake Pre-rolls 2-pack 1.5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Animal Face Pre-roll 2-pack 1.5g
Pre-rolls
Animal Face Pre-roll 2-pack 1.5g
Animal Face Pre-roll 2-pack 1.5g
THC 20.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Moose Tracks Pre-roll 2-pack 1.5g
Pre-rolls
Moose Tracks Pre-roll 2-pack 1.5g
Moose Tracks Pre-roll 2-pack 1.5g
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pamelina Pre-roll 2-pack 1g
Pre-rolls
Pamelina Pre-roll 2-pack 1g
Pamelina Pre-roll 2-pack 1g
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Alien Orange Cookies Pre-roll 10-pack 7.5g
Pre-rolls
Alien Orange Cookies Pre-roll 10-pack 7.5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%