Isolate CBD is a potent and purified form of CBD, processed from the hemp plant with extra care to produce an isolated molecule. In its purest form, isolate CBD is produced by removing all of the additional compounds including the terpenes, flavonoids, plant parts and other cannabinoids, leaving only the CBD molecule. Fruit of the Earth Isolated CBD has high purity, consistency and stability. We suspend our isolate in organic olive oil, which is loaded with the necessary omega fatty acids to carry the CBD molecule to your cells where it goes to work helping to create homeostasis through your Endocannabinoid System. CBD Isolate is perfect for ingesting (humans and pets), cooking, scalp & hair and skin & nails. Always 3rd party tested for your assurance!