Made right here in beautiful Santa Fe, New Mexico with 200mg of organic hemp derived CBD! Our Island Bars are handcrafted from the rare and delicate Criollo Cacao Beans, handpicked and roasted on small, organic, and sustainable farms in Maroontown, Jamaica. It's the smoothest, most velvety chocolate you've ever tried! :-) Comes in milk chocolate, dark, mocha, and mint chocolate in large 2oz bar. Ingredients: Criollo Cacao Nibs, Coconut Milk, Organic coconut sugar, Organic Cocoa Butter, Tapioca Syrup, Plant Based Sugar Esters, 200mg CBD from Organic Hemp Grown in Colorado, organic coffee or organic mint essential oil.