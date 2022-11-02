Unscented formula for pain and inflammation, and many say it relieves skin conditions rosacea & eczema. Available in 1oz with 200mg CBD or 2oz with 400mg. Ingredients (all are organic): Organic CBD from Hemp, Beeswax, Hemp Seed Oil, coconut oil, Shea Butter, Argan Kernal Butter, Menthol, Castor oil, Vitamin E, Candelila Wax, Olive oil, DMSO, Magnesium Chloride, Extracts of: Rose Petals, Arnica, Meadowsweet, White Willow Bark, Devil’s Claw, St. John’s Wort, Caifornia Poppy, Ginger, Skullcap, Calendula, Feverfew, Motherwort, Oils of: Frankincense, Chamomile, Kunzea, Turmeric, LavenderIngredients: CBD c02 extracted from organic Hemp, Beeswax, Hemp Seed Oil, Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Argan Kemal Butter, Menthol, Castor Oil, Vitamin E, Candelilla Wax, Olive Oil, DMSO, Magnesium Chloride. Extracts of: Rose Petals, Arnica, Meadowsweet, White Willow Bark, Devil’s Claw, St. John’s Wort, California Poppy, Ginger, Skullcap, Calendula, Feverfew, Motherwort. Oils of: Frankincense, Chamomile, Kunzea, Turmeric, Lavender.