This creamy chocolate bar is studded with antioxidant-rich organic wild blueberries and includes vanilla, caramel, marzipan, and honey flavors. Each THC infused chocolate bite pops in your mouth with carbonated crystals to create a savory and unique experience. Each bar contains ten 10 mg servings. Part of the Infusiasm family.
Full Melt
Smooth and creamy bliss is officially on the menu with Full Melt! We are passionate about creating new twists on classic confections, with premium edible treats made using the best ingredients—including our own blend of premium hash oil. All products are rigorously tested in our lab and by third-parties for quality. It’s our mission to delight our customers with delicious, high-quality cannabis confections by using wholesome ingredients and innovation to ensure consistency and potency. Part of the Infusiasm family.