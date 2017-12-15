About this product
Orange Kush Breath
About this strain
Orange Kush Breath by Gabriel Cannabis is an indica-dominant hybrid created from a complex pairing of potent and flavorful genetics. This strain combines Orange Juice with Sour Double Kush, which is then crossed with the famous OG Kush Breath (OGKB). This delicious strain has a wonderful citrus fragrance and flavor while imbuing the limbs with deep, pleasant relaxation. Enjoy this bright, effervescent strain throughout the day to improve mood while reducing stress.
Orange Kush Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
85% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Cramps
28% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
28% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Gabriel
Our cultivation rooms are completely sealed - There are no vents to the outside and the
entire environment is controlled from within the room. This provides the plants with the
perfect environment where the temperature can be comfortable, humidity can sit steady
and pesticides aren't ever necessary.Our cooling systems recapture the humidity given off by the plants as condensate and that
water is filtered and PH balanced, then reused to water the plants again and again.
The stalks are cut from their root and then hung to dry for 7 days inside of our one of a kind
cedar cellar. Temperature, and humidity are constantly monitored to take the perfect
amount of moisture out of the cannabis while it dries.Our regard for the environment extends all the way to the Moso forest, where our lids are
born. There, workers cut eco-friendly bamboo, which is the fastest growing plant in the
world. Because bamboo is so good at capturing carbon from the atmosphere and
sequestering it within the stalk and root styem, all GABRIEL lids are carbon negative at
the time of manufacture.
