- Herbal
- Pine
- Citrus
Orange Juice, bred by Gage Green Genetics, mixes one of their staple strains Joseph (Underdog OG bag seed) with a cross of California Orange and OG Kush. An indica-driven hybrid, Orange Juice erupts with a blast of orange and lemon notes that combine with diesel undertones to create an inviting aroma and a mouthful of sweet earthy citrus. The effects of Orange Juice are relatively balanced, producing a relaxed body with a happy and uplifted head buzz.
