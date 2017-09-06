ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Orange Juice
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Orange Juice

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 48 reviews

Orange Juice

aka Orange Juice Kush, OJ, OJ Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Citrus

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 48 reviews

Orange Juice
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Citrus

Orange Juice, bred by Gage Green Genetics, mixes one of their staple strains Joseph (Underdog OG bag seed) with a cross of California Orange and OG Kush. An indica-driven hybrid, Orange Juice erupts with a blast of orange and lemon notes that combine with diesel undertones to create an inviting aroma and a mouthful of sweet earthy citrus. The effects of Orange Juice are relatively balanced, producing a relaxed body with a happy and uplifted head buzz.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

48

write a review

Find Orange Juice nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Orange Juice nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
California Orange
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Orange Juice
First strain child
Orange Kush Breath
child
Second strain child
Orange Cookies
child

Products with Orange Juice

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Orange Juice nearby.

Most popular in