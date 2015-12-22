About this strain
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
24% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
48% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
