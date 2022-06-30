About this strain
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
Garden First was founded in 2017 with a simple mission - Always put the Garden First. Compost teas, organic pest management practices, slow curing and hand trimming are just a few of the ways we do this. This mission of never cutting corners and treating things with respect bleeds into how we run our business. Our employees are our family, and we provide a $15 minimum wage, full Health Insurance coverage, and incentive programs to make sure they feel the love. We also try to bring this ethos to how we treat our Planet. We are constantly working to reduce waste and transition to biodegradable and more sustainable products, and have committed to be a 1% for the Planet company, donating 1% of our Total sales to environmental charities.