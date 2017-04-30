About this strain
Treasure Island is a CBD-rich strain created by Sin City Seeds. It has been known to produce 15:1 and 5:1 CBD/THC ratio phenotypes, offering consumers a mixed chemistry for a variety of applications. Emitting a delicate floral aroma, Treasure Island’s wellness oriented effects can help settle nausea, diminish inflammation, and abate physical discomfort. Add Treasure Island to your favorite THC strain for an added note of complexity.
Treasure Island effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
58% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
