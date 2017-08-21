About this strain
Mint Chocolate Chip is a rare cross of opposing genetics. Created from SinMint Cookies and Green Ribbon, this hybrid is mentally uplifting while remaining grounded in functional relaxation. The aroma is sweet, minty, and herbal, and the buds are dense with resin. Mint Chocolate Chip remains functional in smaller doses, but shows its distracting and relaxing qualities with continued consumption.
Mint Chocolate Chip effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Genesis Bioceuticals
Here at Genesis Bioceuticals, We Embrace Nature and Technology to Cultivate Arizona's Finest Cannabis. We combine the strongest genetics available with the passion and knowledge of our cultivation team to achieve excellent results. All grown in our state of the art Recirculating Deep Water Culture Facility.