Purple Apricot is the perfect Indica dominant hybrid. Excellent for helping to settle nausea and deal with stress. Its great for minor pain relief without heavy sedation. This strain comes on quick, is very clean, and will not put you to sleep. Great for navigating your busy day.
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Genesis Bioceuticals
Here at Genesis Bioceuticals, We Embrace Nature and Technology to Cultivate Arizona's Finest Cannabis. We combine the strongest genetics available with the passion and knowledge of our cultivation team to achieve excellent results. All grown in our state of the art Recirculating Deep Water Culture Facility.