GENESIS PHARMS

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

9 products
Product image for 1:1 RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
1:1 RSO 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for High CBD RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
High CBD RSO 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Whole Plant Concentrate RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
Whole Plant Concentrate RSO 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 263.1%
CBD 287.2%
Product image for Strawberry Banana Rosin Batter 1g
Rosin
Strawberry Banana Rosin Batter 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for THC RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
THC RSO 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for CBD RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
CBD RSO 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 3.94%
CBD 51.98%
Product image for CBD Fruit Spirit RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
CBD Fruit Spirit RSO 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 39.4%
CBD 99.8%
Product image for Powdered Donuts Live Resin Sugar 1g
Resin
Powdered Donuts Live Resin Sugar 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Apricot Rosin Budder 1g
Rosin
Purple Apricot Rosin Budder 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%