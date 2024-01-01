We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
GENESIS PHARMS
unclaimed brand
1
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
9 products
9 products
Rick Simpson Oil
1:1 RSO 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Rick Simpson Oil
High CBD RSO 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Rick Simpson Oil
Whole Plant Concentrate RSO 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 263.1%
CBD 287.2%
Rosin
Strawberry Banana Rosin Batter 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
THC RSO 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
CBD RSO 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 3.94%
CBD 51.98%
Rick Simpson Oil
CBD Fruit Spirit RSO 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 39.4%
CBD 99.8%
Resin
Powdered Donuts Live Resin Sugar 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Purple Apricot Rosin Budder 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
