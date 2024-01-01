We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
GENESIS PHARMS
unclaimed brand
1
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
GENESIS PHARMS products
74 products
Flower
Bluenana
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Lemon OG
by GENESIS PHARMS
4.5
(
2
)
Rick Simpson Oil
1:1 RSO 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Rick Simpson Oil
High CBD RSO 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Tron's Cookies
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Lezberado
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 23.24%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Diamond Tier Goji Margy
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Money Bush
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Shishkaberry
by GENESIS PHARMS
1.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Florida OG Kief Pre-Roll 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sherbet Cookies
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Whole Plant Concentrate RSO 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 263.1%
CBD 287.2%
Rosin
Strawberry Banana Rosin Batter 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Mimosa
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
MAC #2 Diamond
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Purple Apricot Pre-Roll 1g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Bluenana #2
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
MAC
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Girl Scout Cookies
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 21.45%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sour Tangie
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sundae Driver #5
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Girl Scout Cookies Pre-Roll 0.5g
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 20.9%
CBD 0%
Flower
Dream Queen
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Dutch Treat
by GENESIS PHARMS
THC 18.9%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
4
Home
Brands
GENESIS PHARMS
Catalog