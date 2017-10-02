Loading…
Gethemp

CBD Pre-Filled Grape God Cartridge

HybridTHC 15%CBD

About this product

GetHemp CBD 200mg Pre-Filled Grape God Cartridges are perfect for those who are trying to get their daily CBD dose while conveniently vaping. All of our cartridges are filled with 200mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Each cartridge contains 1ml of liquid and is sure to leave you coming back for more!

Grape God effects

Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
