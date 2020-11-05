About this product

True to its name, this gassy, silky-smooth strain is the perfect evening treat. Bursting with hints of gooey chocolate and herbal mint, it delivers an intoxicating, euphoric, and laid-back high. So make a date with your couch (or your bed), and prepare for true bliss, with complete head to toe relaxation, and the approach of a deeply-restorative sleep.



Feelings: euphoric, sleepy, couch-lock

Flavor: sweet chocolate, herbal mint, earthy

Usage: evening treat, stargazing, movie night