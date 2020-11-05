Glass House Farms
Triple Chocolate Chip [5 Pack]
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
True to its name, this gassy, silky-smooth strain is the perfect evening treat. Bursting with hints of gooey chocolate and herbal mint, it delivers an intoxicating, euphoric, and laid-back high. So make a date with your couch (or your bed), and prepare for true bliss, with complete head to toe relaxation, and the approach of a deeply-restorative sleep.
Feelings: euphoric, sleepy, couch-lock
Flavor: sweet chocolate, herbal mint, earthy
Usage: evening treat, stargazing, movie night
Triple Chocolate Chip effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
30% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
