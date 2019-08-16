Glassics
12" Pedestal 9mm Thick
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
This Classic 12" Pedestal is part of our 9mm collection and is the smaller of the two 9mm pedestals. The extra-thick glass walls make it much more durable and stable when compared to standard 5mm glass and its simple design makes it less intimidating for those looking to purchase their first scientific glass water pipe. As well as being a great starter Tube, the design of this beaker allows for easy storage and cleaning. It features a three-prong ice pinch at the center of the Tube giving the user the option to fill the top half of the chamber with ice for even smoother hits.
Included for free with this item is a 14mm Globe Bowl as well as a removable 18mm to 14mm Diffused Downstem for increased filtration and easy cleaning. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase. These include different styles of bowls as well as the option to convert this "dry" water pipe into a "concentrate" Rig with various styles of nails.
Style: Classic 9mm Bong
Dimensions: Height: 12" x Base Diameter: 4.5" x Width (w/Bowl): 6"
Joint: 14mm 45° Female
Thickness: 9mm
Weight: 2.24 lbs
Features: 3-Prong Ice Pinch
Included Items: Diffused Downstem, 14mm Globe Bowl
Ideal Water Volume: 2 fl oz
Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"
Included for free with this item is a 14mm Globe Bowl as well as a removable 18mm to 14mm Diffused Downstem for increased filtration and easy cleaning. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase. These include different styles of bowls as well as the option to convert this "dry" water pipe into a "concentrate" Rig with various styles of nails.
Style: Classic 9mm Bong
Dimensions: Height: 12" x Base Diameter: 4.5" x Width (w/Bowl): 6"
Joint: 14mm 45° Female
Thickness: 9mm
Weight: 2.24 lbs
Features: 3-Prong Ice Pinch
Included Items: Diffused Downstem, 14mm Globe Bowl
Ideal Water Volume: 2 fl oz
Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 17" x Width: 8"
God's Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
889 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!