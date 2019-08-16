Glassics
7" Matrix Perc Curved-Neck
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/7-matrix-perc-curved-neck/
This 7" Matrix Perc Curved-Neck Bubbler employs a reinforced, multi-layered matrix perc with finely cut slits to break up smoke and create 360° of diffusion and water filtration. Also featured is a curved-neck which helps prevent water from reaching your mouth. This bubbler is ideal for those looking for a compact and solid water pipe that is simple to use and is easily cleaned, transported and stored.
Included for free with this item is a 14mm Globe Bowl. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.
Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.
God's Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
889 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
