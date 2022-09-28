About this product
Give your cat or dog the calming benefits of full spectrum hemp extract. Easy-to-administer tincture contains a careful formulation of full spectrum hemp extract along with Omega-3 from the nutrient-rich Ahiflower® and no more than 0.3% THC. No flavorings or additives.
About this brand
Gnome Serum
Every Gnome Serum formula is powered by our proprietary compound, lab-designed to balance the benefits of each ingredient. The process starts with a leaf to root extraction of organically cultivated hemp that captures beneficial terpenes, flavonoids, cannabidiol, and no more than 0.3% THC.