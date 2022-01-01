Each Go Figure pipe is a unique work of art hand crafted from a solid block of wood chosen for its hardness, intense figure, rich color and beautiful grains. We make a small portable Pocketpipe for on the go and a Tabletop pipe for the home. All pipes have a cap to enhance your discrete smoking pleasure.



Hardwoods have been used in tobacco pipes for centuries. Our hardwood pipes are made using very hard, dense woods. The heat generated by smoldering cannabis, between puffs, is not hot enough or long enough to do much more than to coat the pipe bowl with residue. Hardwood is not very porous, so little air is available to burn wood cells and affect the smoking experience. The all important Capslide extinguishes burning material and keeps it enclosed so no cannabis smoke, smell or spill.



Each bowl is a generous 3/4” x 3/4″+ deep. A common 3/4” screen can be easily replaced. These pipes can draw a heavy hit or provide a little puff that is all exhaled.



Cleaning is done by simply running hot water in the bowl so the residue melts away out of the stem in minutes. Dry and blow the pipe out and with a clean screen it’s ready to use. Go figure.