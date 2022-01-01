About this product
Our TabletopPipes are designed for the table as a sculptured object and functional art. Typical size is 8″+ tall by about 5″ long. The bowl is 5/8″ - 3/4″ x 3/4" deep with a stainless steel screen that is easily replaced for cleaning.
Each TabletopPipe is created from a solid block of hardwood in a way that highlights the beauty provided by nature.
About this brand
Go Figure Pipes
Fine Hardwood Cannabis Pipes are a unique work of functional art.