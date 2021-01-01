Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand GoGreen Hemp CBD

GoGreen Hemp CBD

GoGreen Hemp CBD Soft Dog Chews Bites 2mg

Buy Here

About this product

GoGreen Hemp’s veterinarian formulated soft chews for dogs provide a full spectrum hemp extract product to your K-9. Each soft chew can be used as a treat, supplement, or addition to any dog’s diet. These soft chew bites have been specially formulated to help canines with pain, inflammation, stress, anxiety, age related issues and overall health and wellness. Each container contains 30 soft chews with 2mg per soft chew.

Veterinarian formulated
All Natural
Eco-Friendly
3rd Party Tested
GMP
Derived from Organic Hemp
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!