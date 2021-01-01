About this product

GoGreen Hemp’s veterinarian formulated soft chews for dogs provide a full spectrum hemp extract product to your K-9. Each soft chew can be used as a treat, supplement, or addition to any dog’s diet. These soft chew bites have been specially formulated to help canines with pain, inflammation, stress, anxiety, age related issues and overall health and wellness. Each container contains 30 soft chews with 2mg per soft chew.



Veterinarian formulated

All Natural

Eco-Friendly

3rd Party Tested

GMP

Derived from Organic Hemp