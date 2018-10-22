Amnesia OG x Peppermint Cookies Diamond Tips Pre-Roll .7g
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this strain
Amnesia OG effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!