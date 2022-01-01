Gold Leaf Packaging offers high-quality packaging, designed specifically for the growing cannabis industry. The perfect solution for security, our blister packs can be customized to fit any brand. And, with the plastic casing, it helps protects your product from theft, damage, and tampering. Without sacrificing durability, the plastic and design of the custom blister packs come together to give your product a chance to be seen by the customer—helping build brand recognition.



Using expertise and state-of-the-art technology, we can embellish your designs with raised foils and varnish—making you stand out from the competition.



And, if you have multiple flavors or brands that fit the same mold, our variable printing technology will allow you to switch out specific information (such as strain names or types) without creating additional dies.