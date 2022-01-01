For in-store convenience and theft prevention, after being placed in a concentrate container, jars housing live resin, shatter, rosin, hash oil, dabs or any other form of concentrate should be placed in a customized concentrate box. This concentrate box forms an outer layer of protection and should represent your cannabis or CBD brand using logos, colors, and other embellishments (such as raised foil or varnish) that catch the customer's eye.



Don't forget to save a spot for the compliance label! As your cannabis packaging experts, we offer software that will streamline and automate your compliance label process—receiving them with a 3-day production turnaround + shipping.