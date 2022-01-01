A standard item in the vape pen packaging market, this premium design was created to pull your company's product to the front and center. And, equipped with a cut-out window, this vape pen's packaging showcases the merchandise—while the front flap has room to highlight your product or company.



Pro Tip: By opting for a larger vape pen box, you can ensure all compliance label and tamper-proofing requirements are met. Additionally, the added infrastructure secures the product and helps prevent damage.



If you're looking for something without a window cut out, consider our other vape pen packaging options that can be found on our website (www.goldleafpackaging.com/products).



Choosing what elements should be foiled, which should be varnished, and which should remain standard printing can be tricky. If you need help differentiating your brand from the competition, our on-staff designers are here to help. As print design experts, their familiarity with the latest in print technology will help you get the most for your money.