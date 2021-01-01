About this product

We combine premium cannabis oil, real fruit, and restorative ingredients to suit your lifestyle with a functional food that inspires well being.



FEATURES

Real Fruit

Maca root elevates mood*

B-complex boosts energy*

Clean cannabis distillate

5 mg THC per serving; 10 servings per package



*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.