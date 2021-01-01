About this product

Culled from a recent study, it shows the differences in price, efficiency and purity of each method and gives an overview of many widely used options. Designed to look simple and approachable, this art print features a minimal design with an indigo blue coloring. Printed on a thick matte finished archival paper using a ultra high quality press for incredible colors & resolution.



-18" x 24" or 24" x 36"

-Depicts 16 common cannabis delivery methods

-Compares the price, purity & efficiency of each

-Designed by Cocorina & Goldleaf

-Printed in the USA