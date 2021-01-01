About this product

This modern chart shows the findings of the landmark study about the efficacy of cannabis versus opioids. Nearly 3000 pain patients were surveyed by doctors at UC Berkeley & HelloMD about their experience with both medicinal cannabis & prescription pain medication. The results paint a clear picture of the validity of cannabis as a substitute for more harmful pharmaceutical drugs. This print showcases the key findings from the survey and is printed on a thick matte paper stock.



-18 x 24" or 24 x 36"

-Illustrates the survey results from nearly 3000 pain patients

-Designed by Katharine Maguire & Goldleaf

-Printed in the USA