This lovely chart depicts 8 botanical illustrations and the primary terpenes commonly associated with them. Each drawing represents a different flavor profile and tells about the unique traits of each terpene, as well as recommendations for food & wine pairings. Developed with the help of several chefs & culinary experts, including the Herb Somm, Jamie Evans, this print is perfect for kitchen or office displays. Printed on thick uncoated archival paper stock using an ultra high-quality press for incredible colors & resolution.



-18 x 24" or 24 x 36"

-Depicts 8 botanical illustrations & their associated terpenes

-Shows flavor information and food & wine pairing recommendations

-Designed by Goldleaf

-Pairings by The Herb Somm, Jamie Evans

-Printed in the USA



Sources: Center for Medical Marijuana Research, SCLabs.