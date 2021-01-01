Loading…
Logo for the brand Goldleaf

Goldleaf

Terpene Food & Wine Pairing Poster/Print

About this product

This lovely chart depicts 8 botanical illustrations and the primary terpenes commonly associated with them. Each drawing represents a different flavor profile and tells about the unique traits of each terpene, as well as recommendations for food & wine pairings. Developed with the help of several chefs & culinary experts, including the Herb Somm, Jamie Evans, this print is perfect for kitchen or office displays. Printed on thick uncoated archival paper stock using an ultra high-quality press for incredible colors & resolution.

-18 x 24" or 24 x 36"
-Depicts 8 botanical illustrations & their associated terpenes
-Shows flavor information and food & wine pairing recommendations
-Designed by Goldleaf
-Pairings by The Herb Somm, Jamie Evans
-Printed in the USA

Sources: Center for Medical Marijuana Research, SCLabs.
