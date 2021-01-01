About this product

This colorful and modern illustration shows the diversity of terpenes found in various cannabis cultivars. This artistic representation of the 'entourage effect' depicts 9 different cultivars, and the complexity of their chemical makeup. This art print features a minimal yet colorful design that can be a teaching tool for understanding the complexity of cannabis. Artwork by Haiikuu Design. Printed on a thick matte finished archival paper using an ultra high-quality press for incredible colors & resolution.



-18 x 24" or 24 x 36"

-Depicts the complex terpene makeup of 9 cultivars

-A visual example of the 'entourage effect'

-Designed in collaboration with Haiikuu, published by Goldleaf

-Printed in the USA