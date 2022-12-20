If you can’t roll to save your life or are just looking for an easier, quicker way to consume, pre-roll joints may be your new best friend! The pre-roll couldn't be a more convenient way to consume marijuana. Our pre-rolls come carefully packed and packaged in 109mm child resistant plastic tubes,... So no worries about crushing them. The packaging also conceals the smell so transporting them is discreet and makes it super easy to slip in your pocket or in your bag.