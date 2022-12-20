About this product
If you can’t roll to save your life or are just looking for an easier, quicker way to consume, pre-roll joints may be your new best friend! The pre-roll couldn't be a more convenient way to consume marijuana. Our pre-rolls come carefully packed and packaged in 109mm child resistant plastic tubes,... So no worries about crushing them. The packaging also conceals the smell so transporting them is discreet and makes it super easy to slip in your pocket or in your bag.
Good Crops
At Good Crops our mission is to provide our patients with, high quality, clean, herbal non toxic healing. We aim to maintain affordability and to utilize a decades worth of extensive experience, passion, and knowledge to bring to the you and your patient's some of the purest and the most consistent medical marijuana Oklahoma has to offer today.